Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Curves In Suggestive ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’-Inspired Costume

On Tuesday, July 14, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded an Instagram post that showed her dressed as a sexy version of the character, Mermaid Man, an aging superhero, from the animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants.

The revealing costume consisted of an extremely cropped orange long-sleeved shirt adorned with purple seashells and a pair of emerald green tights. Niece also had on green leather gloves, a purple monogrammed belt, pink fuzzy slippers, and a gold ring. The risque ensemble showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience.

To look more like the hero, Niece wore a coiffed white wig. She also enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, dark eyeshadow, false eyelashes, subtle contour, and highlighter.

For the photo, the 29-year-old stood with one of her hands on her hip and turned her head to look off into the distance, with a serious expression on her face. Niece’s dog, who was dressed up as Mermaid Man’s sidekick Barnacle Boy, had been placed on a white table next to her. The pooch’s outfit featured a black mask, a teal neck scarf, and a red shirt.

In the post’s geotag, Niece wrote the German translation of the Invisible Boat Mobile, which is the dynamic duo’s often misplaced mode of transportation.

Fans seemed to have loved the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“This might be the hottest pic [I have] ever seen,” wrote one fan.

“That’s just too freaking awesome,” added a different devotee.

“This is my absolute favorite,” remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Awesome and perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cropped white top and tiny shorts that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.