Liz Katz Leaves Little To The Imagination In Suggestive ‘Game Of Thrones’-Inspired Cosplay

On Tuesday, July 14, American cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a suggestive Instagram post that showed her dressed as a sexy version of the character Daenerys Targaryen from the HBO series Game of Thrones. The picture seemed to have been taken at an earlier date, as the model is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

In the picture, Liz posed on what appears to be a bed with a maroon duvet. She hunched her shoulders and placed both of her hands on the furniture. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She opted to go topless for the photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination. That being said, the picture had been edited to censor a majority of her chest, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans could get a good view of her ample cleavage and toned midsection. Liz did wear a light blue and gold skirt, similar to a caped dress that the Mother of Dragons wore in the series.

In order to look more like the fictional character, the Instagram star also sported a platinum blond wig, adorned with braids. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Liz appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, dark eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation playfully made reference to Daenerys’s numerous titles.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful as always,” added a different devotee.

“[O]mg so beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“You are wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

Liz has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.