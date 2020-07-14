Savannah Prez Shows Off Sculpted Body & Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Workout Set

Savannah Prez gave her followers a great look at her gym-honed figure in her latest Instagram share. The photo was added to her page on Tuesday and her massive fan base has been loving the sight.

The image showed the model posed in the center of the frame. A geotag indicated that she was in the Netherlands. Savannah sat on a pink chair in front of a set of wooden cabinets. She looked into the camera with a slight smile as she tucked one foot behind her and rested it on the chair. She stretched the opposite leg directly in front of her and flaunted her gym-honed figure for the camera.

On her upper half, she sported a curve-hugging sports bra that boasted a dark green fabric. The ensemble had the “EHPlabs” logo written across the chest. The company logo was also printed across the black band, which clung tightly to her ribs. The top’s tight fit pushed up her chest and showed off her ample bust. The cut of the garment also allowed Savannah to showcase her sculpted arms and chiseled abs.

She paired the bra with a tiny pair of spandex shorts that had a daringly short cut, showcasing her sculpted legs. The garment boasted a thick band that was worn directly below her navel, which helped accentuate her tiny waist and midsection. Savannah also sported a pair of ankle socks and white sneakers that had red and black checkers on the soles.

The social media star appeared to be jewelry-free and held a royal blue blender bottle in her right hand. She styled her brunette tresses in a side part and wore her hair down and straight. Her tresses tumbled over her shoulder and back. She completed her look with a beautiful makeup application, which appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

In the caption, Savannah told her fans that she had a fantastic few days away home, noting that it’s always harder to stick to a good eating regimen when she’s traveling. She also plugged protein shakes from EHPlabs and included a discount code.

The post has earned her over 12,000 likes and 170 comments from fans so far.

“I am glad you enjoyed your little getaway, you deserve the best! You work so hard Savannah! So great pic ☺️you look so strong,” one social media user raved.

“You are so beautiful,” added a second fan.

“You look so good bb!!!” a third follower complimented, with a series of flame emoji.