Gabriella Abutbol Teases Fans With A ‘Baby Girl’ Crop Top & Barely-There Bikini Bottoms

Brunette bombshell Gabriella Abutbol teased her fans with a new pair of Instagram photos on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old California native struck a very sexy pose as she showcased her curves and her 1.7 million followers had plenty to say about these new uploads.

In her caption, Gabriella noted that she was wearing garments from the popular brand Fashion Nova. She had what appeared to be a red, white, and black bandana tied loosely around her neck and she wore a gray sleeveless crop top. The shirt had the phrase “Baby Girl” in red lettering across the chest and the fitted cut of the top allowed Gabriella to flaunt the curves of her plump breasts.

Gabriella’s chiseled abs were exposed and she wore a tiny pair of what appeared to be red bikini bottoms. She was on the ground of what seemed to be an outdoor patio and she leaned back on one hand to brace herself as she sat with her curvy booty lifted partly off the ground.

The model’s brunette hair was styled in loose waves and she wore dark eyeshadow and mascara. She gazed toward the camera with a pouty expression in the first photo, one finger pressing on her plump bottom lip.

The second snapshot revealed a broad smile on Gabriella’s face and she appeared to perhaps be caught mid-laugh. Her positioning was otherwise almost identical to the initial photo with just some slight adjustments in how she was sitting and angled.

“The first one is one of the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen,” one of the model’s followers praised.

Around 15,000 people liked Gabriella’s new post during the first hour after she had shared it. A number of comments flowed in too as people went wild over these gorgeous snapshots.

“This could be on a cover of a magazine for real,” one comment teased.

“I feel head over heels every post I see,” a fan wrote.

Gabriella has posed in similar ensembles before and her fans clearly have not yet tired of this type of look.

The gorgeous model did not share any context regarding where these photos were taken, but she did tease her followers with a rather mysterious geotag. Rather than listing a location, she shared a lyric from the Simon & Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence.”

In her caption, Gabriella asked everybody to share how they were feeling. However, it seemed that all eyes were on her salacious curves and most were too distracted to directly answer her question.

“Wow you are it sis,” someone else detailed in what appeared to be a common sentiment among her impressed followers.