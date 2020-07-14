Galina Dub Strikes A Side Pose, Shows Off Her Pert Derriere On Instagram

After being away from Instagram for a while, Russian model Galina Dub went online on Tuesday and treated her 1.3 million followers to a hot, throwback snapshot.

In the picture, Galina could be seen rocking a gray crop top and matching thong-style panties that allowed her to show off some skin. To spice things up, she struck a side pose and put her pert derriere and long, lean legs on full display. Her top also enabled her to show off her slender arms and a glimpse of her bare midriff.

The 24-year-old model, whose full name is Galina Dubenenko, wore minimal makeup to prove that she is naturally beautiful. Her makeup application seemingly included some foundation that rendered her face a matte finish. She appeared to have dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a nude lipstick, and applied a thin coat of eyeliner and mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back.

The shoot seemingly took place in her living as some white sofas and cushions could be seen in the background. Galina spread her legs slightly apart to expose her toned legs and booty, kept a hand on her thigh, lifted her chin, gazed straight into the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, she announced that she’s back on the photo-sharing website and added a cat emoji. Within five hours of posting, the sexy picture racked up close to 70,000 likes. That apart, many of her fans flocked to the comments section and posted about 850 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful smile.

“Thank you!!!! I check Instagram every day to see if there’s a notification from you!! So perfect,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“What a great body. You look fantastic. I missed you and looking forward to new pics every day,” another user chimed in.

“That booty left me speechless. I can’t take my eyes off your pic,” a third follower confessed.

“The most beautiful woman on Earth. Will you be my wife?” a fourth admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

A while ago, Galina had shared another snap from the same photoshoot in which she provided her fans with a frontal view of her ensemble.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 104,000 likes and above a thousand comments.

Galina rarely fails to impress her fans with her hot snaps. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her page on July 1st and posted a hot lingerie pic, one in which she rocked a white lace bra that she teamed with a pair of matching V-cut panties.