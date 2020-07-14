Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Cleavage & Booty In Latest Spicy Video Upload

Fitness model Lexi Kai showed her curvaceous body off from all angles in a scintillating video post on Instagram. For the clip, she wore a low-cut tight shirt along with a short skirt, and offered fans a full view of the risque ensemble.

The 23-year-old usually reserves videos for workout posts, but in this update she showcased her fitness gains. Lexi was filmed in a kitchen, and she wore her long blond hair tied up in a bun with bangs hanging in front of her beautiful face. She sported a skintight white top that was cropped, and had plunging neckline and long sleeves. Her black bra was clearly seen through the thin shirt.

The social media influencer wore a blue plaid skirt that came up to her navel and had a slit on the right side. This piece hugged tightly onto her lower body and helped accentuate her backside. She also rocked a pair of high heels that were mostly off-camera, and a pair of glasses to complete the ensemble.

Lexi started the vid by hitting record and stepping back from the camera to give a full view of her outfit. Her toned midsection and ample cleavage were on full display. She turned to the side and struck a pose before turning her back to the lens. This angle showcased her defined booty and legs.

In the second part of the footage, Lexi repeated the same steps and gave viewers an eyeful from the front before slowly turning around. This time she flashed a big smile at the camera while showcasing her enviable body in the tight top and skirt. She ended the video by winking to the camera, and then blowing a kiss.

For the caption, Lexi tagged popular retailer Fashion Nova. She uploaded the clip on Tuesday afternoon for her 749,000 Instagram followers. There were nearly 100 comments in just over two hours after the post went live. Models Oxana Rumyantseva and Pandora Blue left fire and heart-eye emoji respectively, and Lexi’s replies were littered with those emoji. Fans praised the model’s wardrobe and stunning figure.

“Super hot, favorite color blue,” one follower commented.

“Woow sexy lady,” another replied while adding three fire emoji.

“Aw love this,” one fan wrote.

“Omg that wink just weakened my knees,” an admirer commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Lexi flaunted her curves in a pink strapless bodysuit. In the three-photo set she stood in front of a green brick wall which made her body pop. That post garnered more than 11,000 likes.