Kristin Cavallari Opts To Go Braless Under A Plunging Yellow Dress: ‘Back On Set’

Kristin Cavallari went full glam in her latest Instagram share on Tuesday afternoon as she revealed that she was back on set.

In the sexy snap, Kristin looked like a blond bombshell as she donned a sexy yellow dress. The garment fastened behind her neck and featured a plunging neckline. The Very Cavallari star opted to go braless under the gown, showcasing her ample cleavage in the process. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display.

The dress fit snugly around her tiny waist, and gave fans a small peek at her flat tummy. She accessorized the stunning style with a small pair of earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and layered gold necklaces from her jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

Kristin sat on a black leather couch in front of a beige wall for the snap. She had both of her hands resting to her sides and her head tilted as she wore a sassy expression on her face.

Kristin styled her mid-length blond locks in loose waves that skimmed over the tops of her shoulders. She wore her mane in a deep side part that helped add volume to the strands.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to illuminate her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with muted pink gloss on her lips.

Kristin’s over 4 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 38,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. The photo also garnered more than 500 remarks in the comments section.

“Soo beautiful KC,” one follower gushed.

“Oh my goodness,” another stated.

“She wakes up the dead,” a third social media user wrote.

“Total Smokeshow,” a fourth person commented.

The reality TV star is no stranger to serving up steamy and stylish looks in her online posts. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, gorgeous dresses, and other tight ensembles in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin recently delighted her adoring fans when she rocked a white see-through dress with ruffled sleeves as she posed in front of a large rock formation. To date, that post has racked up more than 108,000 likes and over 670 comments.