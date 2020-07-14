Kindly Myers Rocks Lace Lingerie In Smoking Hot New Instagram Update

Kindly Myers rocked a sexy lingerie set in the most recent photo that was added to her feed.

The model dropped the brand new image on Tuesday. The photo showcased her killer curves and captured the Playboy hottie posed inside in a kitchen. A geotag indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, but she did not share further details on her whereabouts. She positioned herself on a light wood floor in front of a charcoal-colored island. A stainless steel refrigerator, sink, and off-white cabinets could also be seen in the space.

The model rested her derrière on the ground and kicked her feet forward. She placed her left arm behind her and pressed the majority of her weight on her hand while she stretched her other arm over her figure to her opposite thigh. Kindly crossed one leg over the other and shot a sultry stare into the camera.

She flaunted her fit physique in an off-white two-piece set. The top of the outfit boasted a plunging cut that dipped low into her chest and showed off a hint of cleavage. It appeared to have one solid layer with a lace layer over top. The lace piece was adorned with flowers and the bottom band wrapped tightly around her ribs. Kindly only showed off a tease of the lower portion of the ensemble, as only the side strap could be seen. She did show off her killer legs in the pose, however.

The model styled her long blond locks in a middle part. Her hair cascaded down her back, nearly hitting the ground. She was all done-up with a striking application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her eyes. It looked like she wore a dark eye shadow and a few thick coats of mascara that helped extend her lashes. She had on a jet-black liner on her waterline and brushed her cheeks with highlighter and applied a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, Kindly reminded her fans to make their own sunshine. She added a single sun emoji to the end of her words. She made sure to tag her photographer in the caption for credit.

The post has amassed over 15,000 likes and an additional 370 comments from her adoring fans.

“Babe you get more beautiful each year. How do you do it?” one follower wrote, alongside a series of red hearts.

“Girl you ARE the sunshine!” raved another fan.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” a third Instagram user added.