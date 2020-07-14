Kindly Myers Rocks Lace Lingerie In Smoking Hot New Instagram Update

Kindly Myers rocked a sexy lingerie set in the most recent photo that was added to her feed.

The model dropped the brand new image earlier this morning that showcased her killer curves. The photo captured the Playboy hottie posed inside in a kitchen. A geotag in the image indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, but she did not share further details on her whereabouts. The model positioned herself on a light wood floor in front of a charcoal-colored island. A stainless steel refrigerator, sink, and off-white cabinets could also be seen in the space.

The model rested her derriere on the ground and kicked her feet forward. She placed her left arm on the ground and pressed the majority of her weight on her hand while she stretched her other arm over her figure to her opposite thigh. Kindly crossed one leg over the other and shot a sultry stare into the camera.

She flaunted her fit physique in an off-white two-piece set. The top of the outfit boasted a plunging cut that dipped low into the model’s chest and showed off a hint of cleavage. It appeared to have one solid layer with a lace layer on top. The lace piece was adorned with flowers, and the bottom wrapped tightly around her ribs. Kindly only showed off a tease of the lower portion of the ensemble and only the side strap visible while she showed off her killer legs in the process.

The model styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her hair cascaded down her back, nearly hitting the ground. She was all done-up with a striking application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her eyes. It looked like she wore a dark eye shadow and a few thick coats of mascara that helped extend her lashes. She wore a jet-black liner on the bottoms and brushed her cheeks with a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Kindly reminded her fans to make their own sunshine, and she added a single sun emoji to the end of her words. The model made sure to tag her photographer in the caption to credit him for snapping the photo.

The post has amassed over 15,000 likes and an additional 370 comments from her adoring fans.

“Babe you get more beautiful each year. How do you do it?” one follower commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“Girl you ARE the sunshine!” another fan raved.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” a third Instagram user added.