Nazanin Mandi Sizzles On The Sand In Mini Black Dress

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for the fashion brand Missguided and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a mini black dress with two straps on each side. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. It looked like the garment was a lot shorter on one side, which helped showcase more of her toned legs. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized with small earrings and what is seemingly her wedding ring. She scraped her brunette hair off her face and styled it in a bun. Mandi kept her nails short and appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

The 33-year-old posted two images within one upload.

Mandi was photographed outdoors in the bright weather. The former R U the Girl contestant was captured on the sand with her elbows resting on her knees. She raised one hand to her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Mandi was snapped from the front with her legs spread out in front of her. She gazed over to the right and flashed a smile. Mandi placed both hands on the sand behind her and was clearly glowing in the natural lighting.

For her caption, she treated her followers to a discount code that will allow them to get 20 percent off the Missguided website.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 23,200 likes and over 415 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Looovvee everything about this look.. beautiful,” one user wrote.

“In my eyes this is perfect… not too much, not too less… the key to brilliance. I love you here,” another person shared.

“You’re always a breath of fresh air,” remarked a third fan.

“Damn, Miguel gets to be married to that,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is no stranger to modeling garments for numerous fashion brands. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a matching pink lingerie set from Rihanna’s label Fenty X Beauty. Mandi styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down and held flowers in her hand for a number of snapshots. She posed outdoors in a field of grass and showed off her toned physique. Unsurprisingly, the upload gathered more than 61,000 likes from her loyal social media audience.