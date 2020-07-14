Morgan Ketzner Strikes A Pose In A Pair Of Sexy Daisy Dukes & Ruffled Top

Morgan Ketzner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a stunning new snap with her loyal fans. The model went for a sexy and casual look while striking a pose for the camera.

In the photo, Morgan looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and petite waist while accentuating her long, lean legs.

She teamed the bottoms with a white long-sleeved crop top. The garment featured sheer sleeves and ruffles at the top and bottom. She shirt clung to her bust and exposed her flat tummy and toned abs.

Morgan stood outside for the shot. She pushed her hip out and had one hand resting at her side. She placed the other hand casually in her pocket while giving a flirty smirk into the lens. In the background, a bright blue sky, green trees and grass, and a lawnmower were all visible.

Morgan wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that hung down her back.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of a glowing tan, pink blush on her cheeks, and highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows. She seemed to complete the look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Morgan’s 479,000-plus followers immediately began to share their love for the pic. The photo garnered more than 2,400 likes within the first hour after it was posted to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the snap during that time.

“You never disappoint,” one follower stated.

“That look of yours,” another wrote.

“Immaculate stunning beauty,” a third comment read.

“Flawless and amazing,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her sport racy outfits in an array of settings. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and racy lingerie while hanging by the water, at the beach, or back home in Minnesota.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she rocked a stunning blue bikini while soaking up some sun on her balcony in Miami Beach, Florida.