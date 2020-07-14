Rachel Cook Shows Some Leg & Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Black Bra & Animal-Print Dress

Rachel Cook shared a sultry duo of snapshots on her Instagram page Tuesday afternoon that quickly raised the heart rates of many of her most dedicated followers. The sultry set of photos highlighted some of Rachel’s most alluring assets and people made it clear that they would love to see more.

Based on the Instagram page that Rachel tagged with this post, it appeared that these were more shots from the time she has been spending in Mexico. Much like she did in some other recent pictures, Rachel wore a blond wig for this shoot and she exuded a seriously sexy vibe.

For these new shots, the 25-year-old model seemed to be embracing the beauty of the Bardo resort in the Tulum area of Mexico. Rachel appeared to be standing in front of a mirror as the photographer snapped these photos and she was surrounded by greenery in what seemed to be a rather rustic room.

“Hottest babe on earth,” one of Rachel’s fans commented after seeing these photos.

Rachel wore a black bra along with what appeared to be a very sheer animal-print dress. She had a black belt cinched around her slender waist and she teasingly showcased one long leg through the thigh-high slit in the dress.

The neckline of the dress and the cut of the bra allowed Rachel to flaunt a fair amount of cleavage and her tanned skin looked flawless. She had one hand placed on the exposed skin of her upper thigh as the other draped casually by her side.

She cocked a hip in the first snap to enhance the angles of her incredible figure. In addition, she tilted her head and gazed directly into the mirror in this initial photo. After that, she straightened her stance and shifted her stunning blue eyes to look toward the photographer in the second photo.

“I don’t know how to explain it. But you’re so beautiful and perfect in every way!” a follower wrote.

More than 17,000 of Rachel’s 2.7 million followers liked this pair of photos during the first 45 minutes that they were available on her Instagram page. Dozens of comments poured in as people raved over her sultry look.

“Obsessed with you lol but the vibe is fire. Wish I could go and take pics there,” another impressed fan noted.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” detailed another person’s comment.

This is just the latest in a lengthy string of posts that Rachel has shared from her time shooting in Mexico. She has teased that they are for upcoming issues of her online magazine Nirvana and her fans will be quite anxious to see the versions of these snaps that aren’t suitable for her public social media page.