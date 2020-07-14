Halle Berry Flaunts Incredible Figure In Bikini Top & Low-Rise Pants in Sexy Throwback Photo

Actress Halle Berry took a trip down memory lane with her latest Instagram share. She took to the photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of the sexy outfit she wore to the premier of X-Men some 20 years ago. She totally rocked the look, which included a skimpy bikini top and a pair of low-rise pants.

Halle’s top included a yellow, brown and white pattern with a bejeweled strap that went around her neck. The strap between the triangle-shaped cups was also covered in jewels. Her pants matched the top. Sitting low on her hips, they showed off a good deal her incredible physique. She sported a sheer brown top, which she wore open. She completed her look with a body chain around her waist and a pair of sunglasses on her face. She smiled confidently with her hands on her hips, putting her tight abs, hourglass shape and cleavage on display.

The Cloud Atlas star’s hair was short in the photo, and she appeared to be wearing at least a little of makeup and a shimmery gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of small, sparkly earrings.

Fans of the celebrity will remember the she starred as Storm in the film. She went on to star in two more X-Men films.

In the caption, Halle joked about her top while also mentioning that the movie is now 20 years old.

The picture no doubt took her social media audience by storm. Within an hour her sharing it on her account, more than 80,00 of Halle’s followers hit the like button.

Many of the remarks in the comments section came from followers who could not stop talking about how incredible she looked — then and now.

“Halle you always look stunning, always so beautiful!!,” gushed one admirer.

“You are age defying… like a bottle of fine French wine,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You are gorgeous! Love it! Always a shine to you. Always honored to see you in film or still photos. Keep doing what you’re doing,” a third follower chimed in.

“I honestly don’t believe there’s a woman more beautiful than Halle Berry from the 90s and early 2000s,” a fourth comment read.

Halle has managed to keep her body in tip-top shape over the years. In fact, many would say she looks as good now as she looked 20 years ago.

Over the weekend, she share a snap that featured her wearing a set of form-fitting athletic wear that highlighted her incredible curves.