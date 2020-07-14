Abigail Ratchford Stuns In A Sheer Dress In New Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford took to her Instagram account to wow her 9.1 million followers with her latest upload, which featured her rocking a clingy, see-through dress with a plunging neckline. The model shared the image on Tuesday, July 14, much to her fans’ delight.

She stood tall in the sultry snap, her eyes making direct eye contact with the lens. Her lips were slightly parted, showing off her pearly white teeth.

She wore a sheer, cowl neck dress that was nude with just a hint of a sparkle. The frock boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped down Abigail’s chest, allowing her bust and cleavage to become the focal point of the shot. She posed with one hand on her hip, which drew attention to the huge slit that hit the bottom of her derriere.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous waves.

As for her jewelry, the brunette bombshell chose to accessorize with sparkling silver earrings and two diamond rings to match.

Abigail appeared done up in an entirely glam makeup look. Her brows arched over her sea green eyes, sculpted and groomed. She seemed to wear an orange shimmer on her lids that extended to her brow bone. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lids looked to be swiped with black liner. Her waterline seemed to be filled in with kohl pencil. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks looked to be dusted with both bronzer and highlighter, accentuating her cheekbones and making her sun-kissed skin appear even more tanned.

Her plump pout seemed to be lined with a mocha-colored liner, and filled in with a light pink gloss.

Abigail’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While many guessed numbers in response to the game she wrote in the caption, others left her lengthier messages.

Some fans loved her ensemble.

“This dress omgggggggg,” replied one social media user.

Others were into everything about the photo.

“Yes KILLIN it babe,” responded a second person, including a heart-eye and flame emoji, as well as hands raised in praise.

“WOW, ROCKIN IT HONEY,” wrote a third fan in all-caps, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

Others still thought she looked beautiful.

“You are so damn gorgeous,” breathed a fourth follower.

Many opted to simply leave rows of flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the image racked up close to 73,000 likes and received upwards of 2,700 comments.