Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Tight Black Bathing Suit

Larsa Pippen treated her adoring fans to a racy new Instagram pic on Tuesday afternoon. The former reality TV star let it all hang out as she snapped a steamy selfie and revealed that she she did 20 laps in the pool for her morning workout.

In the racy post, Larsa looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny black bikini. The skimpy top featured a low cut that showcased her abundant cleavage. The garment also featured thin straps that gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned tummy were also spotlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and bright pink nail polish.

Larsa posed in front of a mirror for the snap. She turned her body to the side and rested one hand near her thigh. The other hand held up her phone to click the pic. She arched her back a bit and bent one knee while wearing a smoldering expression on her face.

Larsa wore her long, brunette locks pulled back away from her face. She rocked a messy bun that sat high on her head.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. She appeared to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes.

The application looked to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows. She seemed to complete the glam look with nude lipstick on her plump pout.

Larsa’s over 1.9 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

“You are a queen,” one follower wrote.

“Wish I could meet a goddess like you,” remarked another.

“That’s awesome,” a third social media user gushed.

“Love your body,” a fourth person declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure online. She’s been seen rocking racy bathing suits, stunning dresses, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a metallic silver bikini. To date, that video has been viewed more than 168,000 times and has raked in more than 640 comments.