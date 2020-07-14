Nina Dobrev & Zoey Deutch Show Off Their Flexibility And Lean Legs While Posing In A Canyon

On Tuesday, July 14, actress Nina Dobrev, 31, shared a series of sizzling snaps that were taken in a canyon at an undisclosed location on Instagram.

In the first image, The Vampire Diaries star posed with friend and fellow actress, Zoey Deutch, 25. The women faced each other, as they pressed their hands against the canyon wall and lifted up their legs so that their feet were touching. Zoey held on to a water bottle as she stared at Nina.

Each of the actresses flaunted their fantastic figures in casual outfits. Nina sizzled in a red-and-black floral tank top with an open back and matching shorts that accentuated her lean legs. She finished off her look with a white canvas tote, matching Converse tennis shoes, and a bracelet.

Zoey wore a white T-shirt underneath a pair of light-wash short overalls. The ensemble put her sculpted hips and toned thighs on full display. The brunette beauties protected their eyes with black sunglasses and pulled back their hair in low buns. While neither of the women appeared to be wearing any makeup, they still managed to look absolutely radiant.

Nina stood alone on the sand in the following photo. She posed with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she looked toward the camera.

In the caption, Nina seemed to be making reference to the coronavirus pandemic and noted that the two actresses were posing in a way to ensure that they were properly social distancing.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 400,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower both Nina and Zoey with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So cute and beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are perfect,” remarked another admirer, along with a red heart emoji.

“[A]bsolutely perfect,” added a different devotee.

“The queen with the queen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Nina has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the actress is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post, in which she wore a houndstooth swimsuit that showcased her incredible curves and flat midsection. That post has been liked over 1 million times since it was shared.