Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Rocks A Tight Dress While Hitting A Dangerous Shot

Instagram model Lucy Robson showcased her curvy figure while out on a golf course for her latest video update. In the clip, she looked stunning wearing a tight-fitting dress as she hit an approach shot between a man’s legs.

The 25-year-old, who built a large social media following thanks to her combination of eye-catching looks and golf prowess, continues to find inventive ways to work on her game. For this video, she had a person volunteer to act as a prop while she showed off her curves and her picture-perfect swing.

Robson was filmed out on the course on a sunny day with her long blond hair tied up in a ponytail. She rocked a long-sleeved pink dress that was collared and came down to her mid-thigh. The body-hugging number gave fans a view of her curvaceous physique and toned legs. She wore a pair of silver-colored sneakers to complete the ensemble.

The British beauty was joined by a brave volunteer, named William Jones, who she tagged in the post. He stood in front of Robson with his legs spread apart to act as a wicket for her to hit the ball through. Jones placed his hands over his “midsection” to protect himself, and watched with anticipation as Robson went into her back swing. At that point he closed his eyes. The Cal Poly product hit the ball cleanly through Jones’ legs, and he opened his eyes as she held her follow-through. This angle gave viewers a shot of her athletic backside as the dress tightly wrapped onto her body.

In the caption, Robson asked fans if they would trust her enough to act as a prop, and included a tongue-out and golf emoji. She uploaded the footage Tuesday afternoon, and many of her 845,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the post. More than 15,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Robson received more than 650 comments as her replies were littered with cry-laughing emoji. Multiple fans responded to the caption about being her volunteer.

“From the position of his hands, he only trusted you 96%,” one follower commented.

“So yes I will after seeing that,” another replied.

“Loving the matchy pink,” an Instagram user responded.

“It’s a plastic ball,” wrote one fan who added a bullseye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Robson showed serious cleavage in a revealing white top. She rocked tight pink pants, and gripped a golf club in her hands for the snap that garnered more than 56,000 likes.