Olivia Culpo Sizzles On 2020 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover With Kate Bock And Jasmine Sanders

Former Miss Universe and multi-talented beauty Olivia Culpo delighted her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Tuesday afternoon.

She posted the stunning cover image for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which will be available online and on newsstands next Tuesday, July 21.

Olivia shared the cover with two impressive, gorgeous women who are no strangers to the illustrious swimsuit issue. Kate Bock has made multiple appearances in the magazine since 2013, and Jasmine Sanders was named Sports Illustrated‘s “Rookie of the Year” in 2019.

This year’s issue is Olivia’s third appearance and very first cover of the magazine. In her “Meet Your Cover Model” interview with SI Swimsuit News, she explained that gracing the front was a goal that she had set for herself many years ago.

She continued, describing her experience with Kate and Jasmine.

“I think back to the day we were shooting and how great it was to be with two kind, inspiring and hard-working women. We had so much fun together and I really love Kate and Jasmine so much,” she gushed sweetly. “It is amazing to be sharing such an important moment with them.”

The image was shot last November in Bali, Indonesia by photographer Yu Tsai.

It showed Olivia standing next to Jasmine, who was in turn flanked by Kate on the other side. The three woman posed knee-deep in a crystalline turquoise ocean that stretched far behind them into the tranquil background. A pale blue cloudless sky met the water at the horizon.

Olivia wore a remarkably revealing one-piece suit that left little to the imagination. The front of the suit was cut a drastic amount on the sides, displaying almost all of the sensual curve of her right breast. The side of the garment only measured a few inches, also giving a full view of her rounded booty and long toned legs.

A doubled decorative gold chain with wide round links was slung across her right hip and draped low across her abdomen, drawing extra attention to the curve of her inner thigh.

She stood turned towards Jasmine and faced her torso towards the camera, balanced on one straight leg. The other knee was slightly bent in front of her. She threw back her chiseled shoulders and arched her lower back.

Olivia gave the photographer a sultry gaze and subtly arched one of her perfectly groomed brows. The vibrant light kissed her incredible bone structure.