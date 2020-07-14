Adrienne Bailon Wears Short White Dress & Headscarf In Adorable Pics With Her Niece: ‘My Cheetah Girl’

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself with her niece. The former 3LW member is known for updating fans regularly via the social media platform with outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do it Right)” hitmaker stunned in a short white dress that fell above her upper-thigh. The garment displayed her decolletage and featured loose-fitted short sleeves. Bailon styled her brunette locks in one long plait and accessorized with large hoop earrings, rings, a necklace, and bracelets. She wrapped her head with a headwrap and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

Bailon’s niece, Jet Marie Alexander, also wore a dress and a headscarf in the snapshots.

The 36-year-old treated followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Bailon appeared to be holding a pear while Alexander held a plate with cake. The TV personality displayed her side profile and showcased her incredible bone structure and jawline. She looked down at Alexander with a smile.

In the next slide, the duo was photographed further back. The image showed off the beautiful flowers they were surrounded by and the white curtain behind them.

In the fifth and final bit of content, Bailon shared a Boomerang of her holding Alexander in her arms.

For her caption, she referred to her “beautiful niece” as her “first baby” and her Cheetah Girl.

In the span of two hours, Bailon’s post racked up more than 45,400 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“The bandannas/head wraps are EVERYTHING,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful!!! These pics are so bomb!!” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You guys are literally soooo cute together it’s unreal,” remarked a third fan.

“I just imagine you having a daughter like her & doing cute stuff like this. Y’all look alike tho,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to making an impression on her loyal social media audience when it comes down to her fashion choices. As previously reported The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bandeau top paired with bikini bottoms of the same color. Bailon accessorized with black sunglasses and slicked her hair off her face. She sported her locks in a high bun and went barefoot for the occasion. The That’s So Raven actress promoted a natural deodorant by the pool and showed off her toned physique.