Iggy Azalea Shares Sweet Clip Of Her ‘Baby Boy’ Cooing & May Have Revealed His Name

Iggy Azalea shared a piece of her life as a mother with Instagram earlier today with a brand new video featuring her sweet baby boy’s voice, and it appeared as if she dropped a hint at her son’s name. Iggy’s followers seemed to love the glimpse into the singer’s motherhood.

The rapper shared a video today that featured a dark gray background and the words “Amethyst & Onyx” in lighter gray font. Iggy’s given name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, which led some followers to think that Onyx is her son’s name. The video included sound only, presumably to protect the privacy of Iggy and her son. Last month, Iggy revealed her son via her Instagram story, The Inquisitr reported. She explained that she wanted to keep his life private, but she also let everybody know that her son isn’t a secret, and she loves him beyond words.

In the video, Iggy is talking to her cooing baby boy. She asked him if he was going to say something to her, and he responded with several sweet baby sounds. At the end of the clip, the “Kream” singer said aww, and chuckled a little at hearing her son’s beautiful efforts as communicating. The rapper never mentioned her son’s name in the clip, and she called him “baby boy.”

Fans shared some love for Iggy and her baby. Almost 60,000 hit the “like” button, and the video received at least 187,000 views in about an hour. More than 2,500 Instagrammers also left a comment for the new mother. Many of those who replied indicated that they thought the singer revealed her son’s name as Onyx in the post. Heart and red heart eye emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies as fans expressed how much they loved the sounds.

“Your names go so well together. OMG, I LOVE this so much! I had the same sentiments with my daughter. Amber & Jade,” gushed one fan of the rapper who also left a pink heart emoji.

“OMG, this is so cute! Thank you for sharing this with us!” a second devotee enthused, adding a red heart eye emoji.

“Awwww, he sounds so cute, so his name is Onyx?” wondered a third Instagrammer who seemed to catch the reference in what Iggy typed for the clip’s cover.

“My heart! I can’t express in words how happy I am for you and your bundle of joy! Sending all the positive vibes your way! – IrishAzalean,” a fourth follower declared, including a red heart emoji.