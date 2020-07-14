Brazilian Sisters Bru & Pietra Luccas Sizzle In Bikinis By The Ocean

Sisters Bru and Pietra Luccas sizzled in the most recent photo added to Bru’s Instagram account. The shot was posted a little shy of an hour ago and captured the Brazilian babes in their bikinis.

The two ladies were photographed enjoying some fun in the sun. A geotag in the update indicated that the duo was in Miami Beach, Florida, where they were posed in ankle-deep water that boasted a gorgeous, aqua blue hue. Bru had her figure faced toward the camera, and Pietra gave her fans a good glimpse of her pert derriere as she faced her back toward the lens.

Bru opted for a mismatched bikini that did her fit figure nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she rocked a plunging top that boasted a bright white hue that popped perfectly against her bronze complexion. It had thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders, and its tiny cups were spaced far apart, leaving her ample bust well on display. To up the ante even further, Bru wore the middle portion of her suit untied, and the strings fell to her thighs.

The lower part of her swimwear was just as revealing and featured a light purple color. It had thin sides that were worn on her hipbones, and only a small amount of fabric covered her modesty. She added a neon bracelet to her wrist and showed off her bright red manicure as she placed her arm around her sister. The fitness model wore her long, brunette tresses down over one side of her shoulder, and a portion spilled over her back.

Pietra looked just as sexy in a tiny pink bikini that boasted a bright pink color. The top featured a halter-style that was tied around her neck and back, leaving her sculpted shoulders untouched. Pietra’s bottoms were just as hot and had string sides that stretched over her hips while its cheeky cut showed off her booty, which was covered in sand. Pietra pulled her dark locks back in a high bun and did not appear to accessorize with any jewelry.

It comes as no shock that fans have gone wild over the smoking hot update. Over 56,000 fans double-tapped the post while an additional 300 left comments. Most raved over the excellent family genetics while a few others flooded the post with emoji.

“The most beautiful sisters that I have ever seen,” one follower commented alongside a few red hearts.

“Wow!!!!!!!” another social media user raved.

“I love you guys and your photos please post more in bikinis,” a third fan added.