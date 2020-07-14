Dasha Mart Lounges Poolside In A White Chain Bikini

Dasha Mart spent her Tuesday afternoon relaxing by the pool, where she looked hotter than ever in an itty-bitty bikini. The Russian model took to her Instagram account earlier to share a few snaps from her time by the water that have quickly proved to be a favorite among her thousands of fans.

The steamy upload kicked off with a shot of Dasha laying on the edge of the pool deck. She stretched her lean legs out to the side and propped her upper body up with one of her toned arms while angling it toward the camera to give her audience a view of her toned midsection. Her eyes were closed underneath a pair of oversized aviators, and she wore a look of bliss on her face as the sun spilled down on her, illuminating her hourglass frame.

Dasha sent pulses racing as she rocked a revealing white bikini that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The piece included a halter-style top with underwire cups that accentuated her ample cleavage, much of which was left well on display thanks to its daringly low scoop neckline. The garment also featured gold chain straps that showcased the model’s toned arms while giving her swimwear look the perfect amount of bling.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off Dasha’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips. She revealed its cheeky cut — and subsequently her pert derriere — in the second slide of the upload, as she posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera. The swimwear also featured the same chain detail for its waistband, which sat high up on the model’s hips to draw attention to her trim waist, flat stomach, and abs.

Dasha’s long, blond hair was left down in the photos, and she sported a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The cosmetics application appeared to include a coral lipstick, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The poolside update certainly seemed to impress many of Dasha’s adoring fans. It has racked up nearly 12,000 likes after four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are really beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Smoking hot,” praised another fan.

“You’re the perfect woman,” a third admirer remarked.

“Prettiest lady on Instagram,” declared a fourth follower.

Dasha Mart has been entertaining her fans with a number of racy ensembles this week. Yesterday, the star shared another steamy set of photos that captured her rocking black lingerie at a laundromat. That post proved to be another hit, amassing over 22,000 likes and 531 comments to date.