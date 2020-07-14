Andy Cohen Explains Why He’s Good At Hosting ‘Real Housewives’ Reunions And Discusses Australia’s Versions

Andy Cohen knows what it takes to wrangle the women.

Andy Cohen recently appeared on an episode of Australia’s The Morning Show, where he hoped up about his hosting gig with the Real Housewives franchise and shared his thoughts about the Australian versions of the popular series.

According to a report shared by News 7 on Monday, July 13, Andy opened up the way he’s managed to successful host reunion after reunion for all of the different franchises of his hit Bravo series, including the shows based in Atlanta, New Jersey, Orange County, New York City, Beverly Hills, Potomac, and Dallas, before explaining why he is not involved in Australia’s Real Housewives franchises, which are based out of Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.

“I actually think being an active executive producer on the show just prepares me for what happens live,” Andy explained of his talent for wrangling the women of each of the Real Housewives shows. “I have a really good sense of what the viewers are thinking and the questions they want answered.”

Because Andy has a natural curiosity about what is going on in the lives of the cast members, he simply takes his own thoughts and inquiries and brings them to the ladies in hopes of creating entertainment and getting answers for the series’ millions of viewers.

“It’s a long day of shooting though, I will tell you that,” Andy added.

As for his thoughts on the Australian versions of the Real Housewives franchise, including The Real Housewives of Melbourne, the Real Housewives of Sydney, and The Real Housewives of Auckland, Andy said he would love to be involved with the Melbourne-based show, which is the only series that is currently on air. That said, when it comes to having time to get involved, Andy said that his cup has “runneth over.”

“I’ve heard great things about Melbourne,” he shared.

Andy Cohen attends the ‘Freixenet 2020 Celebration’ at TAO Uptown. Rob Kim / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andy was faced with perhaps his most challenging Real Housewives reunion yet earlier this year after the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were forced to hold their very first virtual reunion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the taping, which featured cast members NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille, Andy took to his Instagram page, where he confirmed that the taping had gone well with his millions of social media followers.

“Even though it was virtual, it was epic as every Atlanta reunion has been,” he shared.

Since then, the Vanderpump Rules and the Summer House casts have been featured in their own virtual reunions.