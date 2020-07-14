Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Underboob While Wearing A Barely There White Top & Denim Shorts

Lyna Perez let it all hang out in her latest Instagram snap on Tuesday afternoon. The busty model put her curvaceous body on full display as she rocked a racy outfit.

In the revealing pic, Lyna went full bombshell as she sported a barely there white crop top. The tiny shirt left little to the imagination as it hardly covered her bare chest underneath. The garment flaunted her underboob and arms while also exposing her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

She teamed the top with a pair of denim shorts. The Daisy Dukes fit tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the photo. She accessorized the style with a pair of earrings and a white handbag that she carried on her forearm.

Lyna posed outside for the shot. She rested one hand at her side while the other grabbed at the ends of her hair. She pushed her hip out slightly and arched her back a bit while giving a flirty smile into the camera. In the background of the pic, a clear, blue sky and rolling hills could be seen.

Lyna wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to illuminate her skin with a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with heavy pink blush on her cheeks and a pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Lyna’s over 5.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the snap. The post garnered more than 44,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,500 remarks during that time.

“You are divine,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous,” another declared.

“Gorgeous baby,” a third comment read.

“YOOO UNREALLLL,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s followers have come to expect revealing photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy ensembles such as bikinis, tight dresses, and racy lingerie in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently delighted her adoring fans when she posed in a skimpy black bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that snap has racked up more than 156,000 likes and over 4,200 comments.