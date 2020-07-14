Carrie Ann Inaba Says Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Will Be ‘Family Forever’ In Touching Instagram Post

The veteran 'Dancing With the Stars' judge paid tribute to her fired co-stars after a shocking cast shakeup.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba paid tribute to her former co-stars Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after they were fired from ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition on Monday.

The veteran TV judge and choreographer shared a poignant post to Instagram hours after the bombshell cast shakeup made headlines with the network’s explanation that the show was taking a “new creative direction.”

In a photo shared to her social media page, Carrie Ann, a judge on Dancing With the Stars since its debut in 2005, posed with Bergeron and Andrews in the ABC ballroom. The three co-stars were all smiles during happier times. The photo appears to have been taken during a break on one of the live shows on the long-running dancing competition.

Carrie Ann edited the photo to add a balloon that had her saying, ” Love you both so much.” She also wrote “Family Forever” at the bottom of the photo as she expressed her love for her longtime friends and co-stars.

In the caption to the post, Carrie Ann also wrote how much she loves both of her former co-stars. The choreographer and Talk co-host said it has been an “honor” to work with them both for so many years and that she will miss them when the show returns for its 29th season. Carrie Ann added that she is “bonded’ to Bergeron and Andrews for life and that they will always be family.

Carrie Ann also tagged fellow Dancing With the Stars judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman in her post. All three judges have been on DWTS since its debut in the summer of 2005.

In comments to the post, several fans wanted answers, and some asked Carrie Ann what happened to Bergeron and Andrews, but she just wrote that “sadly” they are leaving the show. Andrews also replied to the post with a message to Carrie Ann to thank her for making her time on Dancing with the Stars “an incredible ride.”

In a separate Twitter post, seen here, Carrie Ann elaborated on the shocking cast shakeup.

“Tom and Erin will truly be missed,” she wrote. “We have been a family for many years and that will never change. It’s been amazing working with them both, and I wish them nothing but the best… We will always be connected through love and respect…and glitter and fake tan.”

In addition to Carrie Ann, Bruno Tonilio took to Twitter to post sweet messages to both of his fired co-stars.

“[Tom Bergeron} I will miss you so much my friend we had an amazing 15 years #DWTS. Your charm [with] professionalisms have [been]integral to the show success,” Bruno wrote.

To Andrews, the longtime Dancing With the Stars judge added, “My darling [Erin Andrews] it has being such pleasure and fun working with you especially our little banters backstage before going live #DWTS.”