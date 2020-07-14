Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise Spotted Holding Hands As Rumors Of A Relationship Swirl

Actor Brian Austin Green was spotted holding hands with Australian model Tina Louise on Monday. The two walked the neighbor and grabbed lunch in Agoura Hills, California, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. This outing comes as rumors have been swirling that the pair are dating. Green and Louise have been spotted together three times in the past few weeks.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was dressed casually in distressed black denim pants, a simple grey tee-shirt, and Black Vans sneakers. The 46-year-old accessorized with a matching black protective mask and sunglasses. Green carried a simple backpack with purple straps for part of the day.

Louise was also dressed casually. The Australian model wore denim printed bike shorts and a white cut off tee shirt that showcased her toned physique. The model accessorized for the outing with a large black purse that featured a gold chain, several silver bracelets, and simple black sunglasses. Louise had on Vans sneakers just like her date, although unlike her date, the model was not spotted wearing a protective mask. Her short blonde hair was parted down the middle, and her makeup was simple for the day.

The 36-year-old’s tattoos were on full display Monday. Louise, an Instagram model, has ink all over her body and recently showed off a new rose tattoo she had added to her hip to her over 2.4 million followers on her Instagram stories.

The pair had their fingers intertwined as they walked around Agoura Hills, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. Green continued to hold the model’s hand as he led her across a busy street. The two dined at Sage Vegan Bistro and were seen smiling in the photographs. The restaurant is a “plant-based bistro and brewery” that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The podcast host carried a large brown bag as the pair walked to a white Volvo V90. Before they departed, Green walked Louise to the passenger side and waited for her to get situated before getting behind the wheel.

This recent outing was not the first time the two have spent time together. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Green and Louise were spotted getting cozy last week as they walked along Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The two spent part of their day at Sugar Taco, where Louise is a co-owner. The pair were also photographed at the restaurant days prior.

The paparazzi approached the actor and inquired about his relationship with the model after the first images emerged.

“Tina – Tina’s really cool, I literally just met her that day, at her restaurant, on the sidewalk when the pictures were taken,” the actor said.