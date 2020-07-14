Donald Trump Is Wallowing In Self-Pity As Poll Numbers Decline, Report Says

A Tuesday report from Bloomberg claimed that President Donald Trump is “struggling” to cope with the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic and racial justice protests that have swept the country. According to the report, the president has settled into a pattern of wallowing in self-pity as the political climate continues to put roadblocks on his path to reelection.

“Trump’s frequent complaints of mistreatment show a leader unwilling to change tactics, even as polls show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden and even at risk of losing his Republican Party’s Senate majority,” the report read.

“His poll numbers and approval rating have dropped as the concurrent crises focused attention on Trump and his response. Undaunted, he has continued to bend the narrative around himself personally even as Americans worry about the pandemic’s rising toll.”

According to veteran Republican strategist Charlie Black, Trump may believe that the pandemic has dealt him a bad hand at an inopportune time — just months before the November election. Nevertheless, Black noted that such situations are part of being president and said Trump must deal with the situation as best as he can.

“Most of the problems he’s had up until the virus were largely of his own making,” Black said. “He could use the economy to out-shout that. But now it’s harder.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Bloomberg noted the many times that Trump has expressed his grievances and played the victim, including his claims that he has been mistreated by the media, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service. The president has also taken aim at former President Barack Obama, who he has blamed for his government’s COVID-19 response failures on multiple occasions.

As reported by The Hour, Trump’s allies and advisers claim that the president privately complains about the current problems he faces during his reelection campaign. In particular, the publication claimed that Trump laments the destruction of his booming economy at the hands of the pandemic, as well as the media outlets that he believes do not give him the appropriate credit for his accomplishments. According to the close confidants and advisers in question, who spoke anonymously to The Hour, Trump’s mood has turned downward as he forgoes typical greetings and pleasantries.

The recent reports of Trump’s purportedly declining mood echo the previous reporting from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman. According to Sherman, Trump called Fox News host Tucker Carlson for advice on moving forward amid his poor polling numbers. Sherman’s reporting also suggested that some Republican Senators are distancing themselves from Trump.