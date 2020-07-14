Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In A Sports Bra And Matching Leggings

Venezuelan bikini model Georgina Mazzeo went online on Tuesday, July 14, and wowed her followers with a hot snapshot.

In the picture, Georgina could be seen rocking a lemon-yellow sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline, a small cut out design in the middle, and a broad elasticated band. The tiny bra allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts while also drawing attention toward her bare midsection.

The hottie paired her bra with matching leggings that accentuated her toned legs and thighs.

It looked like she sported a full face of makeup. Her makeup application seemingly included some foundation, a light coral lipstick, and coral blush. She appeared to have applied some nude eyeshadow, a think coat of mascara and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of small hoop earrings and a delicate red friendship band in one of her wrists.

To pose for the snap, Georgina could be seen sitting on the floor, atop a white sheet. Some furniture and a door could also be seen in the background.

She placed one of her palms on the floor, lightly touched the temples of her forehead with the other hand, tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and flashed a small smile.

Georgina added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that her ‘shock yellow’ outfit brightened up her morning. She also informed her fans that her outfit was from the online fitness-wear retailer, Alo Yoga.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 78,000 likes. In addition to that, Georgina’s most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 560 messages to praise her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you look spectacular. Very beautiful pic, indeed,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Good morning, sunshine. I love you so much, babe,” another user chimed in.

“You’re exquisitely gorgeous and perfect. I don’t have words to describe your beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

“Sexiest model alive. I wanna marry you!!” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Aside from Georgina’s regular followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Yanita Yancheva, Dasha Mart, and Bru Luccas.

Georgina rarely fails to impress her followers with her sexy pictures. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a pic on July 11 in which she rocked a leopard-print bikini and showed off major cleavage.