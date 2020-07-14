Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Revealing Pink Bikini

Andreane Chamberland returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share a brand new update with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin while posing in a scanty outfit.

In the sexy snaps, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she wore a light pink buckled bikini. The top featured thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized with a chain and pendant around her neck, bracelets on her wrists, and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Andreane stood with her back arched and her hands at her sides as she gave a steamy look into the camera. The second shot featured her with her hip pushed out slightly and one hand behind her head. The final pic was similar as the model closed her eyes and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a flowering bush and sunlit sky were visible.

Andreane wore her blond hair pushed back off of her face with a pink knotted headband. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes.

The application also appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. She seemed to complete the glam look with bright pink gloss on her lips.

Andreane’s 529,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 5,100 times within the first two hours after they were published to her account. Fans also slammed the comments section with nearly 400 messages during that time.

“So pretty in pink,” one follower declared.

“Very beautiful,” another gushed.

“Stunning and gorgeous and very lovely in all 3 pics and have a perfect figure,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look amazing,” a fourth comment read.

