Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty In Sex-Crimes Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of procuring and grooming underage girls to have sex with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded “not guilty” to the criminal charges against her on Tuesday, CNBC reported.

Maxwell, 58, is charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. On Tuesday, she appeared via video conference, along with her defense team, to enter her plea in the case.

Judge Alison Nathan, who was conducting the hearing for her arraignment and bail request, asked Maxwell if she had had a chance to discuss the criminal charges against her with her attorney, and she answered that she had, according to The Guardian. She then denied the opportunity to have the charges against her read to her.

When asked how she pleaded, Maxwell answered, “Not guilty, your honor.”

Maxwell looked “unsettled,” according to The Guardian writer Victoria Bekiempis, wearing a simple brown top — a far cry from the glamorous image she’d cultivated before going on the lam. She took off her glasses and mostly looked directly at the camera.

Meanwhile, technical issues caused the audio to cut out multiple times during the proceedings, causing the judge to ask Maxwell to speak up if there was something she couldn’t hear, to which she responded that she would.

Following, prosecutors read statements from a handful of Maxwell’s accusers. One, identified as “Jane Doe,” said that Maxwell “enjoyed drawing her victims in with perceived caring.”

“Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could not have done what he did,” the accuser said.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Alleged victim Annie Farmer, who spoke by telephone, said that she crossed paths with Maxwell when she was 16.

“She was a serial predator when she met and groomed me and countless other women,” Farmer said.

Maxwell, for her part, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Her attorneys say that she “vigorously denies the charges” and is “entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors and Maxwell’s team have each laid out their cases for how they believe the socialite should be held before her trial. Prosecutors want her held in prison, without bail, arguing that her vast wealth and her access to properties make her a flight risk.

Her defense team, however, wants her kept on home confinement, with a GPS monitoring device, with a $5 million bail deal that would require her to surrender her passports, of which she has three, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Maxwell’s trial has been scheduled for July 12, 2021. It is expected to last two weeks.