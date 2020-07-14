Anna Nystrom Rocks High-Waisted Pants & A Crop Top In Her Latest Instagram Update

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom got all dolled up for her latest Instagram post, a stunning selfie in which she rocked a neutral ensemble at home. The picture was taken in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and there were a few details of Anna’s space visible in the shot.

Her sculpted physique was framed by an ornate dark wooden mirror that added a vintage vibe to the shot. A white wall and white curtains provided a stunning backdrop, and there was also a large decorative vase with cream-colored pampas grass emerging from it.

Anna flaunted her toned figure in a brown outfit that looked like it fit her perfectly. The top was a simple crop top with spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders and a scoop neckline that didn’t reveal any cleavage. The fabric covered her ample assets before ending just a few inches below her breasts, leaving some of her toned stomach exposed. She drew more attention to her chest by accessorizing with a necklace that had a circular pendant hanging just above the neckline of her crop top.

Anna paired the simple yet sexy top with some high-waisted pants in the same neutral brown shade. The waistband of the pants settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure, and clung tightly to her hips and thighs. The fit highlighted her strong legs, before flaring back out over her calves for a wide-legged look. The hem of the pants brushed the floor, hiding her footwear from sight with the exception of a few of her toes peeking out from underneath one side.

Anna’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves, and she placed one hand on her thigh while the other held her cell phone in a white case with what appeared to be a subtle marble pattern. She kept her gaze focused on the cell phone screen as she captured the selfie, and her natural beauty was on full display in the shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling selfie, and the post racked up over 36,700 likes and 420 comments within two hours of going live.

“You are divine! So pretty girl,” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Girl you look stunning,” another follower added.

“This outfit is fire!” one fan wrote, loving Anna’s style.

“Very beautiful as always,” a fourth follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna showed off her smoking-hot figure in a black crop top and skimpy black thong bikini bottoms. She cuddled her pup as she enjoyed some time spent outdoors in nature, with the sun shining down on her flawless face.