‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Suggests She Can’t Be ‘Mansplained’ By Aaron Phypers Because Married A Smart Man

Erika Jayne is used to dealing with a smart man.

Erika Jayne isn’t used to dealing with someone like Aaron Phypers.

After fans watched as Erika butted heads with Aaron on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika is seen discussing her drama with Denise Richards’ husband while en route to a party thrown by Kyle Richards with her co-stars, Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson, in a sneak peek at this week’s show.

“I just don’t understand where this is coming from, and I’m not going to be accepting any more guilt, especially when I apologized in the moment, apologized the next day,” Erika tells Eileen, according to a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight on July 14.

During the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika was seen facing-off with Aaron after questioning about the motivation behind his comments regarding her and her co-stars’ behavior. As fans will recall, Denise called out Erika for talking about her love life within earshot of her kids before other members of the show pointed out that she has made equally racy statements.

As the preview clip continues, Lisa tells her cast mates that Denise “doesn’t understand” that Aaron’s way of communicating with the other women isn’t okay.

“I’m not looking to say hello to Aaron,” Erika shares in a confessional. “Listen, I live with a really smart man, so I’m over being mansplained to, okay? Especially by anyone else’s husband.”

In their own segment of the sneak peek, Denise is seen telling Aaron, who will also be attending the cast party at Kyle’s house, to be “happy and positive” during the get-together. Then, she tells her husband that she will stay “all night” at Kyle’s houses if her co-stars are willing to hear her out and having a two-way conversation.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrive for the LA Premiere Of ‘7 Days To Vegas.’ Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika told Hollywood Life in April that when it came to seeing a number of former cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunite at Kyle’s home, including Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville, and Kim Richards, she enjoyed catching up with Eileen the most and found her to be a voice of clarity and strength for the cast during her three-season stint on the series years ago.

Erika then applauded Eileen for being both honest and open with viewers during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said that when it came to her thoughts on Eileen’s personality, she found the longtime soap actress to be a “cool chick” and a “great friend”