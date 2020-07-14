Sofia Jamora Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Semi-Sheer Dress

Sofia Jamora looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest social media share. The model took to Instagram to share a photo that saw her flaunting her cleavage and curves in a semi-sheer dress that looked like it was made for her body.

The popular influencer looked to be at a photo shoot, as some equipment was visible behind her. Two other people appeared to be having a conversation in the background. She stood in a large room with large glass cases behind her. A glass chandelier hung from the ceiling, and a large lighted wall sconce cast a warm glow on the wall.

With a serious pout on her face, Sofia gazed at the camera. Sofia faced the camera and stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips. Her hands were at her sides, and she tiled her head just a bit.

Sofia’s dress was made from a sheer black fabric dotted with specks of silver. It had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neck, which showed off plenty of her cleavage. The cups and panty area were lined with black fabric. The bodice was sheer and featured three seams down the front, emphasizing her hourglass shape. The bottom of the dress had ruched seams on the sides, causing it to hug her curves. Her shapely thighs could be seen through the fabric, giving off a sexy vibe.

The popular influencer wore her hair in a tight ponytail on the top of her head, and her long waves cascaded down her back. She wore a face full of makeup that appeared to include smokey eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a nude lipstick. For accessories, she opted to go with a dainty pair of dangle earrings. She also sported a bold white polish on her nails.

The post was an instant hit. Within an hour of it being posted to her account, more than 40,000 followers hit the like button.

In the caption, she made a joke about being a doll.

Her followers certainly had fun with what she wrote, and a few played along.

“ur always a doll queen,” quipped one admirer.

“A doll, literal doll,” joked a second fan.

“The power that this pic holds OMG,” a third Instagram user commented.

“So perfect. Perfect hair style, makeup, perfect black dress, earrings very gorgeous. The dream girl. The black swan. Great Respect,” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Sofia gave her fans a peek at her cleavage when she shared a snap that saw her wearing a top with a plunging neckline.