Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Polka Dot Bikini & Discusses Instagram Censorship In Latest Post

On Tuesday, July 14, American model Ana Cheri uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 12.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture, taken by professional photographer, Alfred Henri, showed the former Playboy Playmate posing outside in front of a peach-colored wall. She sat with her shoulders back on a white wicker chair. Ana placed one of her hands on the furniture and the other on the side of her head. She looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

The 34-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a black-and-white polka dot bikini from the clothing company Gooseberry Intimates. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a gold pendant necklace.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be a light wash of eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that Instagram had removed her previous post, as it did not adhere to the platform’s community guidelines regarding nudity. She then encouraged her followers to click on the URL in her Instagram bio that will lead them to her OnlyFans account. Ana also noted that the location of the photoshoot was Palm Springs, California.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 75,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are a goddess,” added a different devotee.

“Wow so hot love it,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny multi-colored bikini. That post has been liked over 175,000 times since it was shared.