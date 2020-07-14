‘RHOBH’ Star Eileen Davidson Responds To Aaron Phypers Speaking ‘Condescendingly’ To The Cast In Sneak Peek

Eileen Davidson will be filled in about the drama involving Aaron Phypers on this week's new episode.

Eileen Davidson will be seen making her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Wednesday night’s new episode of the show and in a sneak peek at the upcoming episode shared by Entertainment Tonight on July 14, she will be seen making her way to a party at Kyle Richards’ home with her co-stars, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

While driving to Kyle’s event, Lisa and Erika attempt to fill Eileen in on the drama surrounding Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, who has been involved in a number of verbal disputes with the cast since the 10th season of the Bravo reality show began airing in April.

After Eileen confirms to her co-stars that she knows both Denise and Aaron, despite not having appeared alongside them on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa explains why the women of the show have taken issue with Aaron’s behavior.

“We were having dinner at Kyle’s, and Aaron began to speak condescendingly to the women,” Lisa shared, giving a nod to the drama that took place during a recent barbecue at Kyle’s home.

During the barbecue, Denise and Aaron attempted to point fingers at the women of the show by accusing them of behaving badly in front of her kids. Then, as the women defended themselves, Denise and Aaron were seen storming out of the event as Lisa attempted to follow them and find out why they were so upset.

“Well, you know how I feel about husbands interfering with things,” Eileen responded after hearing about the drama Aaron had caused. “‘Cause it always gets a little bully-y.”

“Well, that’s what’s happening,” Lisa confirms.

As Eileen, Lisa, and Erika travel to Kyle’s party in their own car, Denise and Aaron are seen preparing to arrive at the same party as they commute in a vehicle of their own.

Although Denise and Aaron have been at the center of the drama with the cast throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen tells her co-stars that she “really liked” Denise. In response, Erika tells Eileen that she likes Denise as well but isn’t a fan of the way she and Aaron communicate with the other members of the show.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eileen and Denise experienced some drama at the end of last month after Eileen suggested that she felt tension from Denise and Aaron during her husband’s movie premiere. However, after a slight tiff on Twitter, the ladies made amends.