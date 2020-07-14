Peter Weber Reveals Plans to Move To NYC With Kelley Flanagan After Giving Her A ‘Gumball Machine’ Ring

'The Bachelor' star professed his love for his girlfriend with a cheap ring and promises for the future.

Peter Weber says he is moving to New York City with his girlfriend Kelley Flanagan. The Bachelor star, 28, announced plans to make a permanent landing in the Big Apple following his rocky ride to find love on the ABC dating show earlier this year.

In a new interview, Peter confirmed that his relationship with Kelley, his former Bachelor castoff, has turned “very serious” and that the two plan to move in together in New York City in late summer or early fall.

“I’m super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await,” Peter told Entertainment Tonight.

Kelly, a lawyer and tax consultant, has already been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and Peter’s work as an airline pilot takes him all over the country, which means the couple can live almost anywhere they want.

While the move-in news proves they are moving much faster than, say, last year’s Bachelor couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph – who never moved in together and recently broke up – Peter did say that that he and Kelley don’t need to “rush” into an engagement because they are not on a reality show anymore and can take their time.

Francisco Roman / ABC

But that doesn’t mean rings haven’t been given. In the interview, Peter revealed that the first time he told Kelley he loved her, he did indeed put a ring on it.

“Neil Lane wasn’t there — I know — but I got her this little gumball machine ring,” The Bachelor star explained. “We were having a pool day, and I [sat her on the couch]… I told her I wanted her to remember this day from this gumball machine ring is the day that I told you that I loved you.”

Peter also admitted that he will continue to make up for everything he put Kelley through by sending her home and not picking her as his final lady on The Bachelor and that he’s “never” going to stop making it up to her.

Fans know that Peter’s Bachelor finale was one of the most dramatic ever on the ABC franchise, for real. After proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, he changed his mind and dated runner-up Madison Prewett—for about two minutes. He finally landed in Kelley’s arms after reuniting with her during the health pandemic.

It also sounds like Kelley’s family approves of the romance. After she posted an Instagram photo of Peter meeting the Flanagan family for a meal at a country club in her Chicago hometown – you can see it here – she described their first family dinner night as “successful.”

“The hometown that should’ve been,” Peter commented.