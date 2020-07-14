Lorena Rae Flaunts Her Phenomenal Physique In A Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

Lorena Rae treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to another look at her phenomenal figure this week, much to their delight.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s page was shared on Tuesday and has quickly become a hit with her devoted fans. It included a stunning photo taken in Ibiza, Spain, per the post’s geotag, where the 26-year-old is currently vacationing with a few of her pals.

Lorena posed on a wooden dock in the steamy shot as the golden sun spilled over her to illuminate her slender frame. She hung her long legs over the edge of the structure and submerged her feet in the refreshing water below as she gazed up at the camera with an alluring stare. A large cluster of trees sat on the rocky shore behind her, and a gorgeous, purplish-blue sky completed the beautiful scene.

Lorena sent pulses racing as she relaxed by the sea in a skimpy mismatched bikini that perfectly suited her incredible figure. The two-piece included a white high-neck top that clung tightly to her voluptuous chest and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It hit just past her rib cage, offering her audience a peek at her chiseled abs as well.

On her lower half, Lorena wore a pair of itty-bitty black bikini bottoms that were even more revealing that the top part of her look. The piece featured a daringly high-cut leg and a scrunched design that left her sculpted thighs, curvy hips, and derriere almost completely bare. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on the star’s hips, further emphasizing her flat midsection and chiseled waist.

The German hottie appeared to have already gone for a dip, as her long, brunette locks appeared slightly damp as they spilled over one side of her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup that stayed intact despite being soaking wet. It looked to include a light pink blush, shimmering highlighter, nude lipstick, and mascara.

Many fans flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the model with love.

“Omg you’re SO beautiful,”‘ one person wrote.

“Body goals,”‘ quipped another fan.

“Ummm why aren’t you in @si_swimsuit yet @lorena?!! You’re so stunning and sexy. Hopefully this happens soon!” expressed a third follower.

The post has also amassed more than 82,000 likes after seven hours of going live.

Lorena is hardly shy about showing off her incredible body on social media. She often entertains fans by showing some skin in racy swimwear as well as lingerie.

Another recent post from the model saw her leaving little to the imagination in a black lace bra and matching panties during an at-home photoshoot.figure on social media. That post proved to be another huge hit, earning more than 152,000 likes and 817 comments to date.