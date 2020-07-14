Kiki Passo Puts On A Busty Show In A Strapless Bikini: ‘Lost In A Jungle Somewhere’

Kiki Passo went scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap in her most recent pic on Tuesday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that she was lost in the jungle.

In the sexy snap, Kiki looked like a blond bombshell as she wore a strapless beige bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her chest and showed off her massive cleavage,as well as a hint of underboob. The garment also exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips, which also helped showcase her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with bracelets on her wrist and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Kiki posed with her back arched and her hip pushed out. She rested one hand at her side and the other in her hair as she tilted her head and give a steamy look into the camera. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen.

Kiki wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, forehead, and brow bones. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers immediately began to show their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 28,000 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages.

“You look great & amazing,” one follower wrote.

“Most beautiful girlie ever,” another declared.

“REAL LIFE BARBIE,” a third social media user gushed.

“I’m lost in your eyes,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks online. She’s become known for posing in skimpy bathing suits, plunging tops, and tiny shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently thrilled her followers when she went full bombshell in a tiny purple bikini with a lollipop in her hand. To date, that post has raked in more than 81,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.