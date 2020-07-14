Anna Katharina Rocks Crop Top & Tight Shorts

Anna Katharina looked as comfy as she did sexy in her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, the blond beauty uploaded a snap that saw her rocking a cropped shirt and a pair of tight shorts.

The model looked stunning as she wore all white. Her sweatshirt was long sleeved and cropped at her ribs. She also sported a pair of tight white shorts with a low-rise wasit.

In the photo, Anna kept all distractions to a minimum while she stood against a slate grey wall. The image was cropped just above her knees, showing off most of her fit body. Her bronze skin popped against the white fabric and the dark wall.

Anna gave her fans a nice look at her body as she faced the camera, while posing at a slight side angle. She held one hand in her hair while her other arm crossed in front of her body. Part of her hair fell across her face, giving off a flirty vibe. She looked off to the side while wearing a serious expression on her face. The angle showed off her chiseled abs and the curve of her booty. She stood with one leg in front of the other, flaunting her toned thighs.

Anna’s hair was parted on the side, and she styled it in loose waves over her shoulders. She framed her eyes with groomed and shaped eyebrows, smokey eye shadow and a coat of mascara. She also looked to be wearing blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. For accessories, she opted for a pair of chunky, gold earrings.

In the caption, Anna made a joke about her outfit. She also tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Many of her fans enjoyed her laid back look, and told her so.

“Wow, never thought a sweat suit could look like this!!!! Truly gorgeous young lady!!!” one enthusiastic admirer wrote.

“How are you beautiful u are absolutely stunning,” a second follower commented.

“Best pic of you yet … all gorgeousness,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“White looks so good on you,” a fourth comment read.

Anna has a knack for looking good in just about everything she puts on her body. She seems to enjoy sharing snaps on Instagram that show her flaunting her curves in skimpy swimwear. That being said, she models other outfits as well. Last month, she shared a photo that featured her looking smoking hot in a pair of tight shorts, which her fans also loved.