‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview: Caroline Interferes With Maya & Rick, Hope Notices Wyatt’s Sword Necklace

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, July 15 has Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) taking in the beach fireworks as they enjoyed their summer escape. However, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) jealously interfered in their newfound love, while Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) makes a stunning discovery about Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks), per Soaps. The episode first screened on July 5, 2013.

The soap opera is finally airing brand new episodes beginning on July 20. CBS has been airing classic The Bold and the Beautiful episodes since April 23, but this will soon come to an end. The latest B&B spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a motorcycle accident that will land her in the hospital. As for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz), it appears as if they kidnapped Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and chained her to a radiator.

Caroline Plots Against Maya

Maya and Rick were transfixed by the glorious fireworks display on the beach. They shared a close moment on the beach that had Caroline fighting the green-eyed monster.

Feeling jealous, she plotted against Maya to make sure that Rick saw an episode that the model and Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor) taped for their show “Room 8.”

When Rick saw a sneak peek clip of the series, he felt rather uncomfortable. He took Maya aside and told her that he was unhappy about the level of intimacy between her and Carter on screen.

Liam Spots Wyatt & Hope

Wyatt and Hope were also enjoying the fireworks on the beach. Liam interrupted them and wanted to know who Wyatt was. He wasn’t pleased to see Hope with another man.

Wyatt generously decided to give Liam and Hope space by stepping aside. He heard them arguing about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Who Is Wyatt?

Liam left in a huff and Hope returned to Wyatt. He told Hope that he was intrigued by her and they flirted. Hope and Wyatt kissed. However, Hope was stunned when she noticed that Wyatt was wearing the Spencer sword around Wyatt’s neck.

Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful know that for a long time, the sword was Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) personal symbol. He always wore a necklace with the pendant because it represented his ruthless character. It was originally made for him by Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), Wyatt’s mother.

Hope’s mind immediately raced. Why was Wyatt wearing an identical sword necklace? Was there a tie between Wyatt and Bill? Of course, viewers now know that they are father and son.