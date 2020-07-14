Nastia Liukin Slays In A Neon Yellow & Black Bikini Flashback Snap, Says She’s Feeling ‘Grateful And Present’

Olympic gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin was feeling a bit sentimental on Monday as she shared a trio of throwback photos on her Instagram page. Nastia noted in her caption that she missed Hawaii, referencing a great trip she had taken a while back. At the same time, she explained, she was focusing on some good things about her present-day situation. As she opened up about these thoughts, she shared some photos from this prior trip and she looked sizzling-hot.

The first photo in Nastia’s flashback series featured the gymnast in a stunning bikini — Fendi to be exact, perhaps from their Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The “Roma Amor” bikini had neon yellow detailing and consisted of fabric covered in the iconic Fendi logo pattern.

Nastia stood in front of a rock wall and had her hands on her hips as she closed her eyes and leaned her head back. She appeared to have her blond locks held back by a headband and she stood on her tiptoes with one leg placed slightly in front of the other, her toes pointed.

The gymnast’s insanely chiseled abs looked phenomenal in this photo, and her long, muscular legs seemed to go on forever. Nastia shares plenty of bikini photos on her Instagram page, but this one seemed especially enticing and jaw-droppingly gorgeous. You can see the snap below.

The second and third throwback shots showed Nastia with a group of gals who were all smiling and posing together as they enjoyed their adventures in Hawaii. While Nastia explained that she missed them and all they had done together, she also noted that she felt like she was seeing life through an entirely new viewpoint these days.

“Damn…now that’s freaking hot…wow it’s dope Nastia,” one of her fans commented after seeing these shots.

“Dear god!!!! You can’t possibly get any hotter. Wow!!!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

This new post prompted more than 32,000 of Nastia’s fans to hit the like button and dozens of them added comments.

“Legs for daysssss (sic),” a follower praised.

“You’re such a hottie,” someone else declared.

Over the past few months, Nastia has been settling into her new home in Dallas, Texas. She moved back to the area she considers home after more than a decade living in Los Angeles, and she has shared quite a few glimpses into the work she has done in decorating her new place.

Based on what Nastia said in her latest Instagram caption, she is seemingly feeling good about where she is at now. She may miss some of these adventures she had months back, but she’ll likely be traveling again soon.