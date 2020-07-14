‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Responds To Backlash Over Racy Birthday Photo

Lisa Rinna shared one of her Playboy photos in honor of her 57th birthday.

Lisa Rinna posted one of her Playboy photos in honor of her 57th birthday over the weekend but unfortunately for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, not all of her fans and followers were impressed.

According to a report shared by Page Six on July 14, Lisa was met with some criticism from her online audience after sharing a snap from one of her past photo shoots with the iconic men’s magazine in which she was seen posing in nothing but a pair of thigh-high stockings and heels.

While Lisa did, receive tons of supportive and loving messages from her followers, many of whom were understandably impressed by the way in which the actress and reality star has been able to maintain her fit physique into her late 50s, she also received plenty of comments from haters, who felt that she took things too far by sharing the racy image.

“Always a huge fan, but this is a bit much,” one person commented.

“What is wrong with you???? You are supposed to be a role model,” another wrote.

Although Lisa didn’t respond to all of her critics, she did chose to react to one of her haters, who suggested that something was “wrong with [her].”

“Yes, and…,” Lisa replied, showing off her sense of humor.

In addition to the online drama that was prompted by Lisa’s post, the reality television also received tons of positive birthday wishes from her fans, followers, and friends, including singer Harry Styles, who hit up the mother of two in her DMs with a special message, and fellow RHOBH cast member Erika Jayne, who shared a birthday slideshow in honor of her Lisa’s special day.

“Happy Birthday @lisarinna! The Louise to my Thelma and the Dorothy to my Lorelei. Enjoy your day,” Erika wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Saturday.

Lisa Rinna walks in the Kyle + Shahida Runway Show during New York Fashion Week. Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa also got the attention of her fans and followers on Instagram last week when she suggested that she was considering being under the influence when she and her cast mates reunite to film the Season 10 reunion in the coming weeks.

“Should drunk Rinna come to the reunion?” Lisa asked her fans and followers in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

Then, after telling her followers she’s “had it,” Lisa said she may be sober during the first half of the reunion and drunk for the second.