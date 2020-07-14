Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Her Booty In A Sexy Blue & White String Bikini

Kelsie Jean Smeby let it all hang out in her latest Instagram post on Monday. The stunning model showed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a blue and white string bikini. The top tied behind her back and clung tightly to her ample bust while showing off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back.

The matching thong bikini bottoms laced over her curvy hips and clung to her tiny waist. The garment put her round booty in full view and gave fans a peek at her lean legs as well. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings and some dark sunglasses.

Kelsie laid on her stomach on top of a beach towel as she lounged by the swimming pool. She had one arm stretched out in front of her as she rested her head in her other hand. She soaked up some sun as she gave a flirty look into the camera. In the background, a clear blue sky and a large green umbrella could be seen.

Kelsie wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in loose locks that fell down her shoulder and brushed over her back.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Kelsie’s 683,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The photo has garnered more than 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages.

“So cute,” one follower stated.

“That booty though,” another gushed.

“More glow than my future,” a third comment read.

“Those curves,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit physique in her online photos. Her fans have come to expect to see her flaunt her curves in tiny bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie Jean recently delighted her followers when she sported a tiny red string bikini. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments.