Tammy Hembrow Poses Seductively In Crocheted Bikini With Care Bear Cups

Tammy Hembrow slayed in a smoking-hot photo that was added to her already sizzling Instagram feed. The blond beauty uploaded the sexy new image to her page last night, and unsurprisingly, it’s earned her rave reviews.

The photo captured the model posed outdoors on a clear day. She positioned herself in front of a white building, and a glimpse of palm trees was also visible at her back. Tammy did not share her specific location with fans, but it looked like she may have been at her home. She spread her legs and rested her weight on her left hand. She draped the opposite arm over her head and directed a seductive stare into the camera.

Tammy opted for a skimpy bikini that showed off her fit figure. The garment was made of pink crocheted fabric that barely contained her assets. The top had a halterneck style that tied over her bronzed shoulders and its cups were spaced far apart, which left her voluptuous cleavage well on display. Each cup on her bikini top was stitched with ears and a face that looked like a Care Bear character.

Tammy’s bikini bottoms were just as skimpy and boasted string sides that were worn over her hips, allowing her to flaunt her taut tummy and slender midsection. Like the top of the suit, the piece was decorated with a Care Bear design, and Tammy showed off her tanned legs as well. The star’s pose also revealed her dark-ink tattoos on both arms. The fitness model displayed her long nails that matched the color of her swimwear.

She pulled back her long, blond locks so that they were out of her face, securing half of her hair in an elastic that was worn high on her head. The rest of Tammy’s hair spilled down her back. The model did not appear to add any further accessories to her revealing look, aside from a necklace.

Tammy was done up with a beautiful application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, defined brows, and a light pink lipgloss.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to shower the post with praise. Over 269,000 users have double-tapped the post while an additional 1,600 left comments.

“You are one of the most empowered women in the networks YOU ARE GREAT TAMMY I LOVE From Chile,” one follower commented.

“Don’t be to selfish baby,” a second admirer added in reference to her caption.

“You are stunning. I love you so much,” another person chimed in.

“How you this fine,” one more person asked alongside a series of heart emoji.