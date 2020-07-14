Kate Gosselin Posts Rare Photo Of 16-Year-Old Son As She Declares Her House Is Finally ‘Braces Free’

The 'Kate Plus 8' star shares a smiling photo of her son Aaden as the family marks the end of an era.

Kate Gosselin has cause for celebration in her house – and it’s not just because her youngest kids recently turned 16 and are ready to drive. The Kate Plus 8 star shared a new photo to Instagram which marked the end of an era in her Pennsylvania household.

In a slideshow shared on her social media page, Kate posted a photo of one of her signature “braces” cakes. The vanilla-frosted sheet cake featured a face, hair, and glasses made out of red licorice, while Chiclets gum was used for bright white teeth.

A second photo gave fans a rare look at Kate’s 16-year-old son, Aaden Gosselin, who was holding the cake while standing in the family’s spacious kitchen. Aaden wore glasses just like his cake-face doppelganger, and on the counter next to the smiling teen there were bowls of forbidden foods for braces wearers, such as chewy gummy worms, Snickers bars, licorice whips, and more.

In the caption to the pic, Kate — who has undoubtedly gone through dozens of orthodontist trips as a single mom of multiples — revealed that braces are finally a thing of the past in her house and that she was throwing her final “braces off party,” this time for Aaden.

In comments to the photos, fans of the Kate Plus 8 star reacted to the rare look at her son as well as the long-awaited family milestone. Others couldn’t believe how grown up Aaden has gotten after not seeing him for a while, now that the family’s reality show is no longer airing new episodes on TLC.

“I love how you celebrate every little victory for the kids,” one fan wrote to Kate. “Hope they appreciate it and know the love and sacrifices you’ve given them,” one fan wrote.

“Good for you,” another wrote to Kate. “I miss watching your children grow. I’ve watched since the beginning in amazement of all that you do.

“Now all that money you save from the dentist, can now go towards, saving for cars…. right?” a third fan joked. “Just kidding…Congrats Aaden!”

Other fans begged the reality star to return to TV or to start her own show on youtube.

“Really miss watching you all!” one fan wrote.

Kate rarely posts to social media these days, and when she does it is usually not photos of her kids. The last time the longtime TLC star shared photos of her kids to Instagram was last October following the family’s last Kate Plus 8 special. The final special saw the oldest Gosselin daughters, 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara, headed off to college.