‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Jokes About Her Ups And Downs With Dorit Kemsley In Birthday Tribute For Co-Star

Dorit Kemsley turned 44 this week.

Kyle Richards poked fun at the ongoing issues she’s been having with Dorit Kemsley on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a birthday tribute to her co-star on Instagram on Tuesday, July 14.

After the two were seen butting heads over Dorit’s late arrival to Teddi Mellencamp’s accountability event on a number of episodes earlier this season, Kyle took to her social media account to share a number of throwback photos of herself and Dorit in happier times as she also joked about their many ups and downs.

“Happy birthday [Dorit Kemsley] hoping this birthday brings you continued happiness & good health. Here’s to celebrating after lockdown, the Reunion and when we are talking again,” Kyle wrote in the caption of her post.

After seeing what her longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate and sometimes-friend wrote, Dorit responded with a cheeky post of her own, noting that while she has been missing the time she’s used to spending with Kyle, she is certainly not looking forward to the upcoming taping of the Season 10 reunion special.

“Thanks [Kyle Richards] been missing our chats and laughs. I look forward to all the future celebrating (but not the reunion)! Haha!” she replied.

While it has not yet been confirmed whether the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion special will be taped in-person or virtually from each cast member’s home, it seems likely that the ladies will not be able to reunite face-to-face. After all, with the growing number of COVID-19 cases causing more shut downs in Los Angeles, an in-person taping may simply not be possible for the cast and crew.

Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, and Dorit Kemsley appear on stage at BravoCon 2019. Heidi Gutman / Bravo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle opened up about her issues with Dorit during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in May, just weeks after the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo. At the time, Kyle said that she was quite upset to see that Dorit had slammed her clothing line during one of the early episodes of the show and made comments about the collection that simply weren’t true.

“I just thought that was a low blow,” Kyle admitted, noting that after feeling Dorit went to a “low place” on the show, she reacted by slamming her in a series of Twitter posts.

During the same interview, Kyle confirmed that after butting heads on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over Dorit’s comments about her line and Teddi’s event, the two of them were no longer speaking.