Michigan Man Fatally Shot By Police Following Dispute, Stabbing Over Not Wearing A Mask

A Michigan man was fatally shot by a police officer following a series of events that began with an argument about wearing a face mask, WILX-TV reported.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that everyone in the state wear masks in public places in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, at about 6:45 a.m. local time (Eastern Time) Tuesday morning, two men at a convenience store got into a dispute about one of them not wearing a mask.

Specifically, the two men were at Quality Dairy in Dimondale when the dispute started. An unidentified 77-year-old man reportedly took exception to another man, later identified as Sean Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge not wearing a mask. An altercation spilled out into the parking lot, according to the Lansing State Journal, where police say Ruis pulled out a knife and stabbed the elderly man.

He then fled from the scene in a car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition. It remains unclear, as of this writing, how many times, or where, he was stabbed.

Michigan State Patrol Lt. Brian Oleksyk said that at about 7:13 a.m. a deputy spotted Ruis’ vehicle several miles away and initiated a traffic stop.

fsHH / Pixabay

Ruis reportedly stepped out of his vehicle, armed with his knife, and reportedly walked towards the deputy as if to attack him or her. The deputy ordered Ruis to drop the knife, and attempted to step back in order to put some distance between their self and Ruis, and ultimately shot the alleged assailant.

Ruis later died in surgery at a Lansing-area hospital.

He’s been identified as a former worker with the Michigan Department of Transportation’s road crew.

A neighbor of Ruis said that he (Ruis) and his partner were quiet and kept to themselves.

Meanwhile, the deputy, whose name has not been released, is identified as a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

According to The Detroit News, this is the second time someone in Michigan has died as a result of a mask dispute. Back in May, a security guard at a Flint dollar store was killed after confronting customers about not wearing masks.

In another violent mask-related incident, a clerk at a grocery store near Traverse City reported that a customer pulled a knife on her when she asked him to wear a mask.

Similarly, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a Dairy Queen employee was caught on video cursing at a customer who asked her to wear a mask.