Abigail Ratchford Slays In A Tiny Brown Bikini & Gold Choker: ‘Come A Little Closer’

Abigail Ratchford went full bombshell in a racy little ensemble for her latest Instagram pic on Monday. The self-proclaimed “queen of curves” showed some skin while inviting her followers to get a bit closer in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Abigail looked hotter than ever as she opted for a tight brown string bikini with a black print. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while showcasing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display in the shot.

She accessorized the style with a chain belt around her waist, multiple rings on her fingers, and a gold choker.

Abigail posed in front of a tan wall with both of her hands stretched out next to her. She bent one knee and arched her back slightly as she wore a seductive look on her face.

Abigail wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled her long brunette locks in voluminous waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Abigail’s over 9.1 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 118,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 1,700 remarks on the pic.

“Beauty babe!” one follower stated.

“So beautiful as always,” another gushed.

“So hot babe,” a third social media user wrote.

“Hottie hot hot,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for flashing her curvaceous bod in her online photos. She’s been spotted sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and sexy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abigail recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a pair of thigh-high navy blue heeled boots and covered her bare chest with a large sunhat. To date, that snap has earned more than 108,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.