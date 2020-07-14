Brooks Nader Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini During ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Brooks Nader has plenty to be happy about these days. In her latest Instagram post, she shared her excitement of being a chosen as a rookie for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which hits the stands on July 21. She uploaded a behind-the scenes video clip of her photo shoot, which featured her looking smoking hot in a skimpy bikini.

As with most of the photos that have been shared online from the magazine’s shoots, Brooks’ post was geotagged in Bali. Not much of any beach could be seen as she posed against a grouping of large rocks.

The model’s swimsuit featured a top that had a low-cut neck, which showed off plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were a low-rise style that gave her fans a nice look at her trim and toned lower body. Brooks added a splash of color to her beach-day look with a blue and white printed scarf, which she wrapped around her head.

The clip captured Brooks from the front as she leaned against a large rock. She was presumably looking at one cameraman while another one filmed her. Brooks rested one hand on a rock while she kept her other hand near her face. With on knee bent, she flaunted her long legs. Her hourglass shape was also prominent. The model shifted her weight, showing off her tight abs. She tilted her head while pouting for the camera. Someone from the team could be heard in coaching her while also reacting enthusiastically while she posed.

Brooks wore her hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun with long tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a skin-smoothing foundation, blush on her cheeks and pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of large hope earrings.

Judging from the heart and flame emoji left in the comments section, Brooks’ admirers loved getting a peek at what they could look forward to in the magazine.

Some fans doled out the compliments.

“I’m such a fan Brooks since day one. You shine from the inside out,” one Instagram user commented.

“And that’s how it’s done!!!!” a second fan wrote.

Brooks also made an appearance in another picture from her photo shoot with Sports Illustrated. Last week, the publication shared a post that featured her looking gorgeous while she posed on the beach in a black bikini.