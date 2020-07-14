Bianca Taylor Infuses Style And Sexiness In A Very Tiny Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Bianca Taylor went online on Tuesday afternoon and shared a bikini snap on her Instagram page to wow her fans.

In the picture, Bianca could be seen rocking a minuscule nude two-piece bathing suit. Her bikini top boasted triangular cups attached to a thin string that ran across her chest. The top enabled her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage.

She teamed the bikini top with equally skimpy string bottoms that she tied high on her hips to accentuate her well-toned thighs and sexy legs. The risque ensemble also allowed her to put her taut stomach and sculpted abs on full display.

To infuse style and sexiness, she also wore a distressed denim jacket atop her bikini that featured beaded tassels.

In terms of makeup, she opted for subtle shades in keeping with her nude bikini. The application seemingly featured some foundation, a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she completed her look with dark, well-defined eyebrows, and nose and chin contouring.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place at a nondescript location. Bianca stood straight, placed one of her hands on a side wall, held her other hand behind her head, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she motivated her female fans to wear their summer clothes, adding that they should not feel intimidated by negative comments from people. She also invited her fans to join her fitness training program.

Within an hour of posting, the snap amassed close to 10,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Bianca’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 180 messages to praise her hot figure and sensual sense of style.

“We love your positive vibes and energy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Hell yes! That denim jacket looks super hot on you,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing pic!! Happy Tuesday!! Hope you have a wonderful day,” a third follower wrote.

“You are such a role model to so many girls and motivate us so much. Gorgeous!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Vicky Aisha and Alysia Magen.

A few days back, Bianca had shared another snap from the same photoshoot in which she turned her back toward the camera to show off her pert derriere. As of this writing, the picture has accrued about 30,000 likes.